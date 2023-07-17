Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 102,695 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,695 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $78.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.47. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

