Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.45

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.45 and last traded at $63.26, with a volume of 15077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RDY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

