Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.22 and last traded at $81.25. Approximately 17,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 101,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.92.

DORM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

