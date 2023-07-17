Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded by Northcoast Research to “Buy”

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $430.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $366.04.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $384.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,867,000 after buying an additional 386,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $102,420,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

