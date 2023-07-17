Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $14.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 338. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

