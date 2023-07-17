DigitalOcean’s (DOCN) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of DigitalOcean from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered DigitalOcean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The business had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $731,610.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $265,179.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,390,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,034 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after buying an additional 124,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,274,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after acquiring an additional 686,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

