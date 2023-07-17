Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 392

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 466 ($6.00) to GBX 392 ($5.04) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 430 ($5.53) to GBX 390 ($5.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.33) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.42) to GBX 501 ($6.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.66) to GBX 552 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.66) to GBX 552 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 504.63 ($6.49).

Shares of BDEV traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 408.80 ($5.26). The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,988. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 313 ($4.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 515 ($6.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 786.35, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 454.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 456.50.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

