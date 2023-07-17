Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target to GBX 865

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 760 ($9.78) to GBX 865 ($11.13) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Britvic Price Performance

Shares of LON BVIC traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 870 ($11.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,000. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,555.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.97) and a one year high of GBX 950 ($12.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 886.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 854.62.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

About Britvic

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,178.57%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

