Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $32,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.11.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.6 %

DE stock traded up $6.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $421.17. The company had a trading volume of 530,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,350. The stock has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $296.95 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.54 and a 200-day moving average of $399.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

