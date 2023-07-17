Dana (NYSE:DAN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

Dana Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DAN opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Dana during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dana by 121.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

