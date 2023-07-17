Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daktronics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of DAKT opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $293.39 million, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Daktronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 186,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Daktronics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 368,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 1,231.4% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,241,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

