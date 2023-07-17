CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.33

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 518573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. William Blair started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $197,480.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $197,480.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,498 shares of company stock valued at $536,103. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.