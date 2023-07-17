Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 41,887 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $45,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 396,940 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $322.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

