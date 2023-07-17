Cwm LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,098,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339,647 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.23% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $198,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 231.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 89,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 150,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 886,820 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

