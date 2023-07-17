Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 8.38% of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF worth $34,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the first quarter worth $341,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,285,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,619. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $404 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.05.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

