Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,892,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,229 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 7.99% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $76,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTF. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 793,261 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 467.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 958,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 789,334 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $12,398,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.31. 4,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,543. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a market cap of $953.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

