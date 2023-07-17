Cwm LLC Purchases 14,374 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,314,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.52% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $85,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $77.07. The stock had a trading volume of 352,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,576. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

