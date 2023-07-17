Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,504 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $54,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.45.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $447.97. 998,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,532. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.17 and a 200-day moving average of $383.54. The company has a market cap of $425.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

