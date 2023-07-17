Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $36,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after buying an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 1,717,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $219,033,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 480,979 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.83. The company had a trading volume of 228,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

