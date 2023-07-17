Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 418,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.9% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $134,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $380.92. 16,735,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,471,840. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $382.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.65 and a 200 day moving average of $329.12.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

