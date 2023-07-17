Cwm LLC Acquires 1,162,118 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,328,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162,118 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cwm LLC owned about 1.19% of iShares MBS ETF worth $315,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,396. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.17. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

