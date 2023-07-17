CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Shares of CVS opened at $71.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

