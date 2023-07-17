Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Stephens downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $14.30. Cryoport shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 89,993 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Cryoport from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Securities lowered Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $437,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $437,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $3,053,269.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,617.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,207. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 201,979 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,225,174 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,484,660 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after purchasing an additional 791,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 37,272 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $704.96 million, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

