Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Stephens downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $14.30. Cryoport shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 89,993 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Cryoport from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Securities lowered Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $437,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $437,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $3,053,269.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,617.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,207. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Cryoport Trading Up 3.0 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 201,979 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,225,174 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,484,660 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after purchasing an additional 791,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 37,272 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $704.96 million, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

