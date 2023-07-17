Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 29,159 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,159 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 399.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 301,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 240,813 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $2,792,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

PJUL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.53. 727,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $447.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

