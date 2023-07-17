Crown Wealth Group LLC Invests $89,000 in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,034 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395,843 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 365,018 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $299,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,619,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $223,031.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $299,619.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,619,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,388 shares of company stock worth $877,022 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

RKLB traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,107. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

