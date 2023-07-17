Crown Wealth Group LLC Invests $231,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.88 on Monday, hitting $305.99. 7,967,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,626,941. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $316.24. The company has a market cap of $784.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $9,616,012. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $277.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.84.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

