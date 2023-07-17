Crown Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Crown Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November accounts for about 1.0% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 170,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 77,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

PNOV traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,197 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $843.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

