CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $26,885,120.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Wednesday, June 21st, George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $149.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.85, a P/E/G ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.