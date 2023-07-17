Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Update

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 307,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS CROMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 422. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

