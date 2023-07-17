Critical Contrast: Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) versus Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Kimco Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.81 billion 3.09 $128.99 million $3.75 24.89 Kimco Realty $1.74 billion 7.29 $125.98 million $0.24 85.46

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Kimco Realty. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty pays out 383.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ryman Hospitality Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Kimco Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kimco Realty 1 6 4 0 2.27

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus target price of $109.60, indicating a potential upside of 17.41%. Kimco Realty has a consensus target price of $22.36, indicating a potential upside of 9.01%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 10.75% 338.09% 5.41% Kimco Realty 10.23% 1.82% 0.99%

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Kimco Realty on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. Our Hospitality segment is comprised of these convention center resorts operating under the Gaylord Hotels brand, along with two adjacent ancillary hotels, which are managed by Marriott International and represent a combined total of 10,412 rooms and more than 2.8 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network RHP owns in a joint venture with Gray Television, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

