Critical Comparison: First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) versus Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) and Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $428.66 million 3.16 $128.18 million $1.37 9.60 Bancorp $413.98 million 4.69 $130.21 million $2.66 13.34

Profitability

Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Commonwealth Financial. First Commonwealth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 27.75% 13.53% 1.47% Bancorp 31.06% 21.96% 1.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Commonwealth Financial and Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus price target of $15.60, indicating a potential upside of 18.63%. Bancorp has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Bancorp.

Summary

Bancorp beats First Commonwealth Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. In addition, it offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards. The company also provides secured loans and lines of credit, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; unsecured loans and lines of credit; construction loans for residential and commercial projects; commercial vehicle and equipment leasing programs; and home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, personal installment loans, vehicle leasing, residential mortgage loans to individual customers. It offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing services for independent service organizations; and internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

