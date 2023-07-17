Critical Comparison: Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) vs. SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Core Scientific and SilverSun Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 7 2 0 2.22 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Core Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $4.54, suggesting a potential upside of 5,939.57%. Given Core Scientific’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58% SilverSun Technologies 0.08% 0.37% 0.17%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Core Scientific and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Core Scientific and SilverSun Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.10 -$32.50 million N/A N/A SilverSun Technologies $44.99 million 0.41 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A

SilverSun Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Scientific.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats Core Scientific on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

