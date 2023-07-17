Critical Analysis: Valhi (NYSE:VHI) versus Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI)

Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report) and Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Valhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium & Boron Technology N/A N/A N/A Valhi 1.91% 3.17% 1.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Valhi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium & Boron Technology $6.17 million 0.01 -$4.19 million N/A N/A Valhi $2.22 billion 0.18 $90.20 million $1.40 10.21

Risk & Volatility

Valhi has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 18.47, suggesting that its share price is 1,747% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valhi has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Valhi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Valhi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lithium & Boron Technology and Valhi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Valhi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valhi has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential downside of 44.89%. Given Valhi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valhi is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Summary

Valhi beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc. and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. in October 2019. Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Dachaidanzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the KRONOS name through agents and distributors. The company's Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. It also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The company's Real Estate Management and Development segment offers utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. It also holds marketable securities and other investments. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Contran Corporation.

