Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $691,600.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $691,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 400,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,425.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $703,200.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $706,400.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 323,450 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $4,916,440.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $42,056.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.64 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,191,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

