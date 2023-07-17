Credit Suisse Group Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $31.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock’s previous close.

PINS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,561,034. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 577,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Pinterest by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,272,000 after buying an additional 5,285,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

