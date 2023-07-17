Cosmos Market Cap Reaches $3.23 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $9.33 or 0.00030949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.23 billion and approximately $85.23 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00046693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

