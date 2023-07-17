Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$2.15

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CJR.B. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

TSE CJR.B opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$315.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$4.06.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

