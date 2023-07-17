Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of COOL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 36,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,795. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

