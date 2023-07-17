Contrasting Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) & PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Sany Heavy Equipment International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of PACCAR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sany Heavy Equipment International and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sany Heavy Equipment International N/A N/A N/A PACCAR 10.20% 27.38% 11.11%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sany Heavy Equipment International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 15.42 PACCAR $28.82 billion 1.55 $3.01 billion $6.01 14.25

This table compares Sany Heavy Equipment International and PACCAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Sany Heavy Equipment International. PACCAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sany Heavy Equipment International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and PACCAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sany Heavy Equipment International 0 0 0 0 N/A PACCAR 1 8 3 1 2.31

PACCAR has a consensus price target of $62.22, indicating a potential downside of 27.37%. Given PACCAR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PACCAR is more favorable than Sany Heavy Equipment International.

Summary

PACCAR beats Sany Heavy Equipment International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sany Heavy Equipment International

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic, smart mine products, and spare parts. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment. The company offers coal mining machinery products, such as road headers, including soft rock and hard rock road headers, integrated excavation, bolting, and self-protection machinery; mining equipment consisting of coal mining machines, hydraulic support system, scraper and armored-face conveyors, etc.; non-coal mining machinery products comprising tunnel road headers and mining machines; and mining transport equipment, which include mechanical and electric drive off-highway dump trucks, widebody vehicles, and other related products. It also provides smart mine products, such as unmanned driving, automated integrated mining, and smart mine operation systems; container equipment comprising front loaders, stacking machines, quayside gantry cranes, etc.; bulk material equipment consisting of grippers, elevated hoisting arms, etc.; general equipment, including heavy-weight forklifts, telehandlers, etc.; and robotic system integration, mobile robots, and electric forklifts. In addition, the company provides maintenance and other, and property development services. It operates in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, the United States, and internationally. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shenyang, the People's Republic of China. Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of Sany Hongkong Group Limited.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full-service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name, as well as provides finance and leasing products and services to customers and dealers. This segment also offers equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owners/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

