Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Down 93.6% in June

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CTTAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. 204,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.