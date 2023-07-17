Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Up 404.1% in June

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 647,800 shares, a growth of 404.1% from the June 15th total of 128,500 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 452.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 171,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 480.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 77,865 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $20.49. 107,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,228. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWCO shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading

