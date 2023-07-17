Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Update

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compute Health Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPUH. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $17,419,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 563.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 632,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 537,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 121,884.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 253,520 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,746,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compute Health Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:CPUH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.64. 36,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,169. Compute Health Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

About Compute Health Acquisition

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

