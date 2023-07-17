Compton Financial Group LLC Buys 245 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.7% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,364,426. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.60.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

