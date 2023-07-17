Compound (COMP) Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $72.66 or 0.00240152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $563.97 million and approximately $153.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00049895 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00025108 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00031560 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003325 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,761,753 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,761,485.50880621 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 75.97558634 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 362 active market(s) with $226,202,342.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.