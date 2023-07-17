Compound (COMP) Price Hits $76.86 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $76.86 or 0.00253645 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $596.52 million and $244.08 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,761,486 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,760,370.41825929 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 78.05586761 USD and is up 18.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 362 active market(s) with $239,761,933.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

