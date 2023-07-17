Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

CMP opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.34. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,456,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 209.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

