Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 9,552 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TSM traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $103.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,680,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,198,227. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.96. The firm has a market cap of $538.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

