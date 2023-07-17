Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 7,544 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $1,594,894,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $777,111,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.61.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $116.91. The stock had a trading volume of 40,264,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,128,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

