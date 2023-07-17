Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 62,279 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 62,279 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $450.71. 4,002,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $200.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.40 and a 12 month high of $456.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

