Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 5,380 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Newmont by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.49.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.66. 1,896,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,986,795. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

